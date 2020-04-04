Home
Zofia (Sophie) FRANCZAK

Zofia (Sophie) FRANCZAK Notice
FRANCZAK (Olszewski) Zofia (Sophie)

Born 14.1.1937 in Gustawow, Poland.

Died 30.3.2020 at Eureka Village Hostel, Ballarat, Australia.

Cherished daughter of Karolina Karlikowska and Josef Olszewski.

Beloved sister of Irena, Maria, Alfreda, Helena, Daniella, John, Marian, and Stanislaw and

loved aunt to their families.



Loved and loving wife of Tadeusz Franczak.

Adored mother of Helen and Leo,

John and Mandy, Karolina and Philippa,

Annie and Michael.

Beautiful Babka of Zac, Madeleine and Greg, Tom and Sami, Sam and Miki, Brigitte and Eamonn and Max.

Special Old Babka to Joey, Paddy and Travis; Sophie and Teddy

Loyal friend and second mum to many.



Warm and comforting, feisty and funny,

honest and compassionate.

The world is diminished because you are no longer here with us, but it is time for you to rest.



Rest peacefully Mum.



logo
Published in The Courier on Apr. 4, 2020
