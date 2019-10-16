|
BUZO Zofia At Kelaston surrounded by family on October 11, 2019.
In her 97th year.
Dearly loved wife of Wincenty (dec).
Loved and loving mother of Christine, Anne, John, Teresa & Peter (dec).
Loved & proud grandma of 12 & great-grandma of 13.
Loved mother of Anne & Brendan McDonald.
Grandma of Derek & Jody; Julia; Angela & Anders; Bernadette & Ash; Irene & Christian; Monica; Sean.
How fortunate we were to share in your long life.
A rest well deserved.
Loved mother of John.
A patient sufferer at rest.
Treasured memories.
Dearly loved mama of Teresa Wilson.
Mother-in-law of Ian.
Granny of Rosemary & Chris; Laura & Richard; Rory & Carly.
Cherished memories.
Published in The Courier on Oct. 16, 2019