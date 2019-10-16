Home
Zofia BUZO

Zofia BUZO Notice
BUZO Zofia At Kelaston surrounded by family on October 11, 2019.

In her 97th year.



Dearly loved wife of Wincenty (dec).

Loved and loving mother of Christine, Anne, John, Teresa & Peter (dec).

Loved & proud grandma of 12 & great-grandma of 13.



Loved mother of Anne & Brendan McDonald.

Grandma of Derek & Jody; Julia; Angela & Anders; Bernadette & Ash; Irene & Christian; Monica; Sean.

How fortunate we were to share in your long life.

A rest well deserved.



Loved mother of John.

A patient sufferer at rest.

Treasured memories.



Dearly loved mama of Teresa Wilson.

Mother-in-law of Ian.

Granny of Rosemary & Chris; Laura & Richard; Rory & Carly.

Cherished memories.
Published in The Courier on Oct. 16, 2019
