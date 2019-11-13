Home
Stephen Baggs Funeral Director
PO Box 1642
Bairnsdale, Victoria
5153-2150
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Mecure Conference Centre
613 Main Road
Ballarat
Burial
Following Services
Ballarat New Cemetery
William Maurice MENHENNET

William Maurice MENHENNET Notice
MENHENNET William Maurice Relatives and friends of the late Mr William Maurice 'Maurie' Menhennet are advised that his Funeral Service is appointed to take place at the Mecure Conference Centre, 613 Main Road, Ballarat on MONDAY November 18, 2019 commencing at One-Thirty (1:30) pm.

The funeral will leave at the conclusion of the service for the Ballarat New Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider on-line donations to Alzheimers Australia, alzheimers.com.au



Published in The Courier from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2019
