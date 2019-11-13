|
MENHENNET William Maurice Relatives and friends of the late Mr William Maurice 'Maurie' Menhennet are advised that his Funeral Service is appointed to take place at the Mecure Conference Centre, 613 Main Road, Ballarat on MONDAY November 18, 2019 commencing at One-Thirty (1:30) pm.
The funeral will leave at the conclusion of the service for the Ballarat New Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider on-line donations to Alzheimers Australia, alzheimers.com.au
Published in The Courier from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2019