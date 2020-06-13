|
|
LOANE (Ken) William Kenneth Coulter 12.07.1929 - 03.06.2020 " In Loving Memory Dr William Kenneth Coulter Loane (Ken) Recently of Buninyong, relocated from Liverpool, England and previously of Belfast, Northern Ireland. Loving husband of Rosemary. Beloved Father of Jenny, Gill and Stevie. Proud grandparent to Pete, Katie, Rory, Sophie, Josh and Luke. 91 years of gracious, funfilled, kind and loving memories, Much Missed A truly Worthwhile life. A Gentleman. " Due to government restrictions a private family service was held to honour Ken's life.
Published in The Courier on June 13, 2020