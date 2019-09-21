|
BOWMAN William John Relatives and friends of the late Mr.William 'Billy' John Bowman are advised that his Funeral Service is appointed to take place at the Doveton Park Funeral Centre, 1251 Doveton Street North, Ballarat on WEDNESDAY September 25, 2019 commencing at Ten (10:00) am.
The funeral will leave at the conclusion of the service for the Ballarat New Cemetery (Highview Gardens).
In lieu of flowers please consider an online donation to ACR Foundation acrf.com.au.
Published in The Courier on Sept. 21, 2019