Home
Services
Peter Tobin Funerals - Doveton Park Funeral Centre
1251 Doveton Street
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
(03) 5333 3101
Resources
More Obituaries for William BOWMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William John BOWMAN

William John BOWMAN Notice
BOWMAN William John Relatives and friends of the late Mr.William 'Billy' John Bowman are advised that his Funeral Service is appointed to take place at the Doveton Park Funeral Centre, 1251 Doveton Street North, Ballarat on WEDNESDAY September 25, 2019 commencing at Ten (10:00) am.

The funeral will leave at the conclusion of the service for the Ballarat New Cemetery (Highview Gardens).

In lieu of flowers please consider an online donation to ACR Foundation acrf.com.au.



logo
Published in The Courier on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.