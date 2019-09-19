|
|
BOWMAN William John 'Billy'
Suddenly, aged 81
Much loved partner of 'Toots' Vickie (dec).
Dearly loved Father of Raelene, Susan and Mark.
Much loved Pa of Luke, Sarah, Amy, Shane and Blake and great grandfather of many.
Brother of Max.
Much loved chosen Poppa Bill to Tracie, Kerrie and Maddy.
He was a quintessential nice bloke and will be missed by many. Somewhere in a quiet corner in heaven there's a bar stool where many tales, some of them true, and bad Dad jokes will be shared.
Funeral arrangements for 'Billy' will appear in a later edition.
Published in The Courier on Sept. 19, 2019