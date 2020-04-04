|
NESBITT William George (BILLY) 25th March 2020 Dearly Beloved Husband. The things we feel so deeply, Are the hardest things to say, But you will always be remembered, In a very special way. No longer with us our lives to share, But in my heart you are always there. Remembered Always Donna (Bill, Flum, DAD, Poppy "With The Cows") We can still see you sitting at the end of your table, Full of life, with a scotch in hand. We miss you so much and the loss will last a lifetime. Your a Special Person, With a special face, A special someone We cannot replace. Love and Cherished Always Aaron, Mel and Tessa (Dad, Bill, Pop) It broke our hearts to lose you But you didn't go alone, For part of us went with you The day God took you home. In our hearts forever Shanna, Jamie, Matilda, Ruby, Stella and Freddie. (Dad, George, Poppy, Poppy Flum) You never failed to do your best Your heart was true and tender, You simply lived for those you loved And those you loved remember...... Love you and Miss you Mardi, Blake, Chloe, Skye, Oliver. (Dad, Billy, Gutsa, Flum, Poppa Bill) I've heard all of your stories once or twice before What I wouldn't give to hear them one hundred times more, Your love for us nobody could deny We'll always think of you When we look towards the sky Rest Peacefully Dad Forever in our hearts Trent, Louise, Ivy and Lottie.
Published in The Courier on Apr. 4, 2020