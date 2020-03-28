|
|
NESBITT William George (Bill) Passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday 25 th March 2020. Aged 69 years Dearly loved husband of Donna. Loved and loving father and father in law of Aaron and Mel, Shanna and Jamie, Mardi, Trent and Louise. Cherished Pop of Tessa, Matilda, Ruby, Stella, Freddie, Blake, Chloe, Skye, Oliver, Ivy, and Lottie. We knew the time was coming, And soon we'd have to part. Your weary days are over, And troubled nights have passed. We watched you as you suffered And god knew you had had enough, He took you gently from us, And gave you peace at last. A heart of gold has stopped beating, Our friend is laid to rest, God broke our hearts to prove He only takes the best. A memorial service for Bill will be held at a later date. Privately cremated In the Care of South East Funeral Services 21 Henty Street Ph: 5581 2020
Published in The Courier on Mar. 28, 2020