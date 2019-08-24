|
INNES William Francis (Bill Innes of Buninyong) Aged 81 years. Passed away peacefully, Friday August 23, 2019. Dearly loved husband of 62 years to Jean (nee Snowden). Loving father of Billy, Cheryl, Joanne, Neil, Ricky, Tony and Brett. Pa to 17 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. We are not going to say you will be missed because we will be speaking about you every day of our lives. The family cannot thank enough Dr Keith Ho, Dr. Wasek Saisal and nursing staff at BBH 4 South. Dearly loved son of the late Bill & Joy Innes. Loved brother of Keith (dec), Wilma, Beverley (dec), Shirley (dec), Robin (dec), and Kay. Dear uncle to their families. Very much loved father of Billy, father-in-law to Michelle and then Rachel. Grandfather to Billy, Matthew, Sarah and Lucille. Great grandfather of 6 beautiful kids. We all still love you very much Pa. Oh my dear Dad, how can I relay so much memory and love with so little words. Being first born and son I was destined to love football and our love of Collingwood, which was such a fun past time. Our fishing trips, hunting, working in the garden, having every bird or animal you could imagine, racing greyhounds, (so many stories), will all take pride of place in my heart. As for you Dad, the bloody best ever! In life you have instilled in us manners, values, discipline and a good Scottish wariness, qualities I will pass on through the Innes Clan. You have given me the material and the right to brag about you every day and I will Dad, because I love you dearly. Your eldest, Billy. Dad, you were my father and I loved you very much. Your daughter Cheryl. Pa Bill to Patrick, Deena, Koby, Madison, Airlie, Christopher, Emily, Jimmy, Thomas and Heidi. Visits to Nana Jean's and Pa Bill's will never be the same. We all loved you very much. It isn't goodbye because we know you will always be looking over us. Much loved Dad to Jo, great mate to Rob. Adored Pa of Tina, Kirsty and Kane. Dear Dad, you never were one for too much fuss. I take solace in the fact that your passing was peaceful and pain free. We all got to say our goodbyes while you could still crack a smile and tell a joke. You know how much you were loved even when unsaid. As you asked, we will all stick together and look after Mum. I will tell Rob he can eat the white profiteroles now as you have had enough. Time for you to rest. Dear Pa, you were one of the greatest men in our lives. You were as tough as nails but also always made us feel so loved. We will always treasure our memories of your cheeky grin, humour, stirring a rise out of Nana on purpose, greyhounds, British bulldogs on the front lawn, bowls, sponge cakes and our chats on the verandah. We lost a much loved Pa and Heaven gained an angel as you said so yourself. We'll love you always. Father to Neil and partner Colleen. Pa to all of our extended family. Dad, we were all so proud to be part of your life and you will live on in our hearts forever. Always loved, never forgotten. Neil, Colleen and family. Pa, we always looked up to you and you were so brave and strong right to the end. We have wonderful memories that will live on forever. We love you and you will always be in our hearts. Tim, Casey, Sam, Alana and families. Blake, Brady, Jessy and Tayla. Pa, we absolutely adore you and we're so proud you were our Pa. We will always cherish the memories. Thank you for always being Dad's best mate. You are forever in our hearts. Rest peacefully, we will look after Nana. Casey and Greg. Pa, I love you. Mummy said I could have one piece of chocolate but only 'cos you said. Max William. Dad, I am honoured and proud to be your son. You taught me many life lessons and how to love the land. Will miss our times together in fishing, hunting, cutting wood, worming and with our birds. You picked me up when I was down and supported me through life's journeys. You were courageous and loving to the end. It will not be the same bringing our little ones to Pa's house, but I will pass on to them the lessons and love you have given me. Your son, Ricky. Bill (Dad), You welcomed me into your family with open arms and love. You gave love to your granddaughters Amanda, Melanie and Danielle and to Luke, Ash and Kenny. You shared all your love with your great grandchildren Flynn, Maggie, Macklin, Amity, Emilia, Quinn, Clayton and Heidi with a pinch of cheeky kindness. An angel whispered take my hand and come with me, your work here is done. Love forever Tania. Dad, from a little tacker you took me mushrooming, hunting, ferreting, fishing and taught us all so much about football, bowls and pool. You encouraged us all to do the best we could at everything, as you did in the garden, your birds, at bowls and with the greyhounds. You learnt from scratch and always succeeded without ever giving up. You will never know the full extent of love and respect from me and all the family. A man of few words and with all the battles you have fought and never complained. Time to rest Dad. Your loving son, Tony Loving father of Brett, father-in-law of Joanne. Grandfather of Amber and Josh. My father, my mentor, my friend, I will cherish fond memories of good times shared. We will all miss you deeply, a great man is now at rest. Love you Dad (Pa) XXXX
Published in The Courier on Aug. 24, 2019