FISHER William Douglas (Doug) (Formerly of Windermere, late of Wendouree) On May 26 2020 peacefully at Kelaston Aged Care, aged 88 years. Loved and loving husband of Elva (dec); dearly loved Dad of Peter and Sheryl, Rod and Julie; loving Pop of Sereana; Corey and Sage, Anthony and Rylee, and Tristan; proud old Pop of Levi. Reunited with Mum Resting peacefully Our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Kelaston for the care of Doug and his family. Private Funeral. (Due to current Government regulations)



Published in The Courier on May 30, 2020
