RUSH William Donald 'Don'
4.7.1937 - 4.8.2019
Devoted husband of Betsy (dec), dearly loved father and father-in-law of Geoffrey and Michelle, Meredith and Peter Todd, Robert and Gillian.
Cherished Grandpa of Jessica, James, Matthew, Alexandra, Georgia, Lachlan, Connor and Brooklyn.
A wonderful man who had a fulfilling life. Don played out his last 'Innings' right to the end. We already miss you and have your memory deep in our hearts.
Thank you to everyone at Bill Crawford Lodge for your outstanding care of Don and his family over the years and also to Jim Thomson who was our family doctor for many years.
Published in The Courier on Aug. 7, 2019