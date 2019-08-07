Home
Resources
More Obituaries for William RUSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Donald RUSH

Add a Memory
William Donald RUSH Notice
RUSH William Donald 'Don'



4.7.1937 - 4.8.2019

Devoted husband of Betsy (dec), dearly loved father and father-in-law of Geoffrey and Michelle, Meredith and Peter Todd, Robert and Gillian.

Cherished Grandpa of Jessica, James, Matthew, Alexandra, Georgia, Lachlan, Connor and Brooklyn.



A wonderful man who had a fulfilling life. Don played out his last 'Innings' right to the end. We already miss you and have your memory deep in our hearts.



Thank you to everyone at Bill Crawford Lodge for your outstanding care of Don and his family over the years and also to Jim Thomson who was our family doctor for many years.
Published in The Courier on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.