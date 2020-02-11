Home
Services
Kings Funerals
130 Bellarine Highway
Newcomb, Victoria 3219
(03) 5248 3444
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
Kings Chapel
130 Bellarine Hwy
Newcomb
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Eastern Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for William APPLEBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William (Bill) APPLEBY

Add a Memory
William (Bill) APPLEBY Notice
Appleby William (Bill) Charles 23.10.1939 - 7.02.2020 After a long and courageous battle with illness Bill passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Vivian. Dearly loved Father and cherished Grandfather (Pa) of: Kate and Rob, Michael and Kelly, Lisa, Nathan, Zac and Eliza, Jayme and Tom, and Nicholas. Sue and Dereck, Georgia and William. Stephen and Ana. Bill and Molly, Lachlan, Thomas, Phoebe and Matilda. David and Janine, Dylan, Charlee and Isobelle. Jennifer (dec). Dearly loved son of Nancy and Norman (both dec). Loved brother to Leo and brother-in-law to Anne. Forever in our hearts
Published in The Courier on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -