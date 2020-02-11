|
|
Appleby William (Bill) Charles 23.10.1939 - 7.02.2020 After a long and courageous battle with illness Bill passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Vivian. Dearly loved Father and cherished Grandfather (Pa) of: Kate and Rob, Michael and Kelly, Lisa, Nathan, Zac and Eliza, Jayme and Tom, and Nicholas. Sue and Dereck, Georgia and William. Stephen and Ana. Bill and Molly, Lachlan, Thomas, Phoebe and Matilda. David and Janine, Dylan, Charlee and Isobelle. Jennifer (dec). Dearly loved son of Nancy and Norman (both dec). Loved brother to Leo and brother-in-law to Anne. Forever in our hearts
Published in The Courier on Feb. 11, 2020