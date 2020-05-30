Home
Wayne Morgan HANKIN

HANKIN Wayne Morgan was born on the 8.7.1944 - 25.5.2020 Beloved son of Leah and Albert Hankin. Loved nephew of (Auntie) Florence Bromley. Loved and respected cousin of Neil Thomas, Gloria Greville, Carolyn Fenton, Wendy-Anne Widmer, Denise Utz, Robyn Mader, Jeanne Clancy, Gary Greville, Vicki Cobb (dec), Lorraine Conroy, Anne Greville (dec), David Greville and Julie Greville. Also well loved and admired by their partners as well as Wayne's nieces and nephews. Special thanks go to all the staff at BUPA Delacombe for their wonderful help and care, as well as Brendan and Paul Foley and Nicola Freeman for all their great help. Wayne passed away peacefully and was interred at Ballarat on 27th May, 2020. Please leave a tribute at harrisonfunerals.com



Published in The Courier on May 30, 2020
