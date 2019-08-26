|
Brennan Wayne 26.08.2009 Brother 10 years ago you left us without saying goodbye. Today with more questions than answers its difficult to deny. The pain you must have been going through if only I knew. Things would have been different for you. They say that time heals the pain, so why isn't it working for me Wayne. To me you were my mentor, my rival, my best mate. Now all I have are thoughts and memories especially when its late. You showed me a lot of things, I learnt a lot I didn't know, but you forgot to teach me how to let you go. I know you didn't mean to leave, you thought you had no choice. But I would give anything today Wayne, just to hear your voice. If I could be granted one last wish, I'd ask to say good bye. To sit and talk for a while, about the good times. You always meant a lot to me Wayne, I could never love you less. I know its true when they say, "He only takes the best".
Published in The Courier on Aug. 26, 2019