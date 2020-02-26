|
|
Lee Walter Thomas 30th May 1930 - 21st Feb 2020 Walter (known as Wally) was born in Ballarat and passed peacefully at John Curtain Aged Care Creswick. Husband of Dorothy, father of Robert, Marilyn and Phillip. Son of Walter Edward Frederick and Florence Elizabeth Jane Lee. Brother to Robert (Bob)(dec)., Gordon (Gordie)(dec), Joyce, Gwen and Elvin. Wally will be remembered fondly by his grandchildren Belinda and Stefanie and great grandpop of Patrick and Eva. Our grateful thankyou to the staff for nursing Walter at John Curtain Aged Care Creswick for the support to the family, in their kindness and care for Wally, also the care by Creswick Medical during Wally's illness. Reunited with his loving parents and brothers.
Published in The Courier from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020