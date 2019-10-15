|
GERCOVICH Walter Philip (Wal) After a long and courageous battle our darling Wal, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2019 at St John of God Hospital with his loving family at his side. Aged 82. Loved, cherished and devoted husband of Marg.; beloved Dad and Father-in-law of Mark and Jayne; treasured Pa of Luke and Xavier. Loved son of Jim and Eileen Gercovich (both dec.); dear Brother of Eileen (dec.), Mary (dec.), and Joan Gould. We sincerely thank Drs Crook and VandenBroek for their care of Wal. To all the staff at St John of God Hospital, Physio, Nursing, Dieticians and Catering, we are extremely grateful for everything they have done for Wal during this time.
Published in The Courier on Oct. 15, 2019