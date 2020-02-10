|
CHRISTENSEN Violet May Mum, you fed us well, you made us strong, you taught us to know right from wrong. You made us feel that we belong, you showed us the value of a song. You gave us life, you gave us love, You always knew the way we felt. You used the words you thought might heal, you convinced us it was no big deal. Your advice would heal and keep it real, You gave us life, you gave us love, our broken hearts you liked to mend, it was not in your nature to offend. The birthday cards you always sent, you knew the value of family and friends. You gave us life, you gave us love and that's why we took care of you as we would not have had it any other way, but to be there all the way. You gave us life, you gave us love and now you have left us and gone away, we are left behind and have to stay, so all we can do is pray that we will meet you again some day. You always had that 'special touch'. We love you so very, very much. You gave us life, you gave us love so please watch over us from above. Children: Bobby and Candy, Grandchildren: Robert, Karen, Kelly (dec), Brett, Brooke, Ashley, Jade and Julian.
Published in The Courier on Feb. 10, 2020