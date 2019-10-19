Home
Victoria PILVERN

Victoria PILVERN Notice
PILVEN Victoria (Vicky) Passed away 17th October, 2019. A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Victoria (Vicky) Pilven will be held at The Salvation Army Delacombe, 104 Greenhalghs Rd, Delacombe on THURSDAY October 24th, 2019 commencing at Two (2.00)pm. Mum, the Lord stood by your bed, And saw your suffering face, To save you from more suffering and all that seemed unfair, He put His arms around you and took you in His care. Love from all your family.



Published in The Courier on Oct. 19, 2019
