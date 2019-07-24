|
FLYNN (Doman) Veronica June (June) 06-02-1926â€"21-07-2019 (Formerly of Wendouree, Digby and Mt Schanck).Passed away peacefully at the Royal Melbourne Hospital, aged 93 years. Dearly loved daughter of Grace and William Doman (both dec); loving sister and sister- in-law of James and Lorna Doman (both dec); Joyce and Ray Kemp (both dec), Bernice and Fred Pegler (both dec), and Lorna and Glenn Ridge. Beloved wife of Edmund (Ted ) Flynn (dec) and much loved mother of Mary, Leo. Anne, Daniel, Paul, Clare, Bernard, Guy and Bridget; mother- in-law of Aloysius, David, Glenn, Louise, Marion and Jamie; adored and proud grandmother and great grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren. "The years went by on velvet feet we did not hear them go" (John O'Brien , " One by One") Funeral details in a later issue
Published in The Courier on July 24, 2019