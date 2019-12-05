|
|
Boast Veronica Elsie Hempenstall 18.11.1985 - 2.12.2019 Loved daughter of Keith and Carmel. Loved sister of Myles. Fiercely loyal friend, colleague, niece and cousin who inspired all who knew her. Story teller of infinite humour, insight and ingenuity. She was Independent minded, determined, ethical, principled and compassionate. Veronica embraced life with gusto. Her smile and fun loving and infectious nature lit up a room, even before she entered it. These attributes were manifest in all she touched, including our hearts where she will always remain. She left this world surrounded by people she loved the most, and they her, and through whom she will always be remembered. "I am convinced that our spirit is indestructible and that its activity continues from eternity to eternity. It is like the sun, which seems to set only to our earthly eyes, but which in reality shines unceasingly." - (Goethe) For details regarding the celebration of Veronica's life please see later paper.
Published in The Courier on Dec. 5, 2019