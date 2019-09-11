Home
Verners PUCE

Verners PUCE Notice
PUCE Verners 14.7.1933 - 8.9.2019



Dearly loved husband of Ausma.

Dearly loved father of Dzintra, Silvija & Eriks.

Dearly loved father-in-law of Shane & Donna.

Dearly loved grandfather of Jason, Kelly, Jessica, Stephanie, Michelle, William, Alexandar, Nicole & Steve.

Dearly loved great grandfather of Kody, Jackson & Miller.



My darling husband,

They say memories are golden, maybe that is true, but l never wanted memories,

l only wanted you.

'Saldu Dusu'.

Love always,

Your guardian angel - Ausma.



Dad,

You loved me and l love you.

I will be Daddy's girl forever.

I know you will watch over us.

Love Dzintra.



Dad,

My heart breaks to have lost you but know that you are at rest.

Will love you forever.

Love Silvija & Shane.



Dad,

A special person, a special face, a special someone we cannot replace.

Love Eriks.



You never failed to do your best

Your heart so true and tender

You simply lived for those you loved and those you loved will always remember.

Love Jason, Kelly, Jessica, Stephanie, Michelle, William, Alexandar, Nicole, Steve, Kody, Jackson & Miller.
Published in The Courier on Sept. 11, 2019
