|
|
TONKIN (Nee; Coles) Vera Passed away at the Mount Alexander Nursing Home, Castlemaine on January 16th , 2020. Loving Wife to her Husband Lindsay. Loving Mother to her Children; Gordon, Gail, Dave & Judy. Loving Grandmother to her Grandchildren; Maree, Geremy, Kate, Sophie, Mitchell & Jack. Loving Great Grandmother to Brody & Archie. Rest in peace our beautiful Mother, now free from pain and suffering. Always in our heart. The Funeral Service to honour Vera's life will be held in the All Saints Anglican Church, Panmure Street, Newstead on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 commencing at 2pm. At the conclusion of the Service, the Cortege will leave for the Newstead Cemetery where Vera will be laid to rest.
Published in The Courier on Jan. 18, 2020