Whelan (nee Eva) Valerie Lilian 09/09/1930 - 16/03/2020 Passed away peacefully at Grant Lodge, Bacchus Marsh. Beloved wife of 61 years to Barry, devoted and loving Mum of David and Jenny (dec) and wonderfully caring Nan to Lauren. Much loved friend to many. Former Lucas Girl whose dressmaking skills were widely appreciated and held in the highest regard. May the warm winds of heaven blow softly upon your soul. Private family service to be held. Public memorial at a later date. Details to be finalised.
Published in The Courier on Mar. 19, 2020