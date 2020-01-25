Home
More Obituaries for Valerie GIBBONS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Joy "(Joy)" (WILLIAMSON) GIBBONS


1931 - 2020
Valerie Joy "(Joy)" (WILLIAMSON) GIBBONS Notice
Gibbons Nee - Williamson Valerie Joy (Joy) 16.08.1931 - 15.01.2020 Passed away peacefully at Geoffrey Cutter aged 88. Beloved wife of James (Jim) (dec). Loved Daughter of Ned and Vera Williamson (both dec). Loving Mother of Julie and Shane; and Lyne and Col. Devoted Grandma of Josh and Abby; and Ben. Rest in Peace To our beautiful Mum and Grandma Thank you for all the memories, love and guidance. Loved always, Julie, Shane, Josh and Abby. Thanks Mum and Grandma So many wonderful memories of the love and support you gave us all. Love you, Lyne, Col and Ben. A Private Service and Funeral was held on Thursday 23 rd , as per Joy's wishes.
Published in The Courier on Jan. 25, 2020
