Gibbons Nee - Williamson Valerie Joy (Joy) 16.08.1931 - 15.01.2020 Passed away peacefully at Geoffrey Cutter aged 88. Beloved wife of James (Jim) (dec). Loved Daughter of Ned and Vera Williamson (both dec). Loving Mother of Julie and Shane; and Lyne and Col. Devoted Grandma of Josh and Abby; and Ben. Rest in Peace To our beautiful Mum and Grandma Thank you for all the memories, love and guidance. Loved always, Julie, Shane, Josh and Abby. Thanks Mum and Grandma So many wonderful memories of the love and support you gave us all. Love you, Lyne, Col and Ben. A Private Service and Funeral was held on Thursday 23 rd , as per Joy's wishes.
Published in The Courier on Jan. 25, 2020