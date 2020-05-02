DANCIU Valer (Wally) WALLY THE PLANT MAN On April 30 2020 peacefully at home in the loving care of his family, aged 78 years. Dearly loved and loving husband of Irina for 60 years; adored Dad of Viv and Paul, Lidia and George; loving Bunu of Lavinia and Sorin, Moses and Simona, Simon and Daisy, Noel and Tania; Samuel and Sebastian; proud bunu (great grandfather) of Lara, Sierra, Marcus, Caleb; Timmy and Lucas; Sophia and Lisa; Anne and Hunter. Forever in our hearts for the rest of our lives Private Funeral. Due to current Government regulations