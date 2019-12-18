Home
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
12:30 PM - 3:30 PM
St. Kilda Bowls Club
Tristan Varga-Miller


1966 - 2019
Tristan Varga-Miller Notice
Varga-Miller

Tristan Aaron

Born on 24 December 1966, Tristan passed away in Footscray Hospital on 13 December 2019 after a brief illness. He leaves his parents, Ross and Gina Miller, his sisters Danielle and Sascha, his children Rosa and Nico, and hundreds of friends. He was a  popular figure in the Melbourne music scene, and for several years had been a vital part of the Ballarat Courier staff. After a private funeral service, a celebration of Tristan's life will be held at the St. Kilda Bowls Club on Sunday 22 December, from 12.30 to 3.30pm. He was a great friend to all who knew him, and he will remain in our hearts forever.
Published in The Courier on Dec. 18, 2019
