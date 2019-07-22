|
|
PETROVIC (Konstantinidis) Traianoula 'TANIA'
14.4.1928-20.7.2019
Tania passed away peacefully aged 91 at Lumeah Lodge, Daylesford.
Loving wife of Miodrag(Peter)(dec).
Very much loved mother of Helen, Steven, Malinka, John, Simo(dec) and George(dec).Loving grandmother and great grandmother.
Finally reunited with Dad.
Thank you for bringing us together and instilling family values.
A heartfelt thank you to the caring staff at Lumeah Lodge.
NOW AT PEACE.
Published in The Courier on July 22, 2019