PURCELL Tony 16.6.1949 - 16.7.2019







Died at home after an adventurous, joyful and savoured life.







You were a wonderful husband to Anne who made her feel loved and safe even when you took her travelling to exotic places.







You were the best Dad it was possible to ask for to Dave, Steve, Dani, Katie (dec) and Anna, and step-dad to Ant. Adored father-in-law of Damian, Amber, Andreas and Ira. You were a master adventure planner, spoiler and teaser to Jas, Ben, Maggie, Ele and baby Charlie.







Taken too soon to enjoy Maggie and Ele coming home from Europe, too soon to see Iran, too soon to see your beautiful garden explode into bloom and too soon to realise all your 'delightful anticipations'.







You will be sorely missed but your memory will be a source of ongoing love.







Funeral arrangements for Tony will appear in a later edition.







Published in The Courier on July 20, 2019