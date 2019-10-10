Home
Tomislav (Tom) VIDAIC

Tomislav (Tom) VIDAIC Notice
VIDAIC Tomislav (Tom) Born in Zadar Croatia on 5/9/1939. Passed away peacefully at Gandarra, Ballarat on 8/10/2019. Dearly loved husband of Nora; beloved father of Eddie, John and Anita; special Dido of Amy, Aylissa and Adam. In our hearts you will always stay Forever loved Pocivaj u miru The Vidiac family wish to express their heartfelt appreciation to Dr Robert Campbell & staff at Ballarat Health Services, Gandarra for their care of Tom during this difficult time.
Published in The Courier on Oct. 10, 2019
