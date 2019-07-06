|
CLEARY Thomas Funeral Mass for Mr Thomas Vincent Cleary will be offered at St Martin of Tours Catholic Church, Silk Street, Rosanna on TUESDAY (July 9,2019) at 11.00am. The Funeral will leave at the conclusion of Mass for burial at the Eltham Cemetery, Mt Pleasant Road, Eltham. Please no flowers by request. In lieu, donations may be made to the St Vincent de Paul Society. Envelopes will be available at the Church. Tobin Brothers Funerals Diamond Creek (03) 8468 1700 www.tobinbrothers.com.au
Published in The Courier on July 6, 2019