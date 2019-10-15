|
RUSH Thomas Joseph (Tom) VX141166 AIF Entered into eternal life at Creswick on October 11, 2019. Loved husband of Ruth (dec.) and loved father of Kevin, Terry and Peter. Father of Kevin and father-in-law of Pauline; Grandfather of Caitlin (and Adam) and Sarah (and Simon); great Grandfather of Lila, Jack and Noah. Dearly loved father of Terry and father-in-law of Christine; loved Grandfather of Sarah and Sophie, great Grandfather of Hudson, Oscar and Madison. Father of Peter and father-in-law of Mary; Grandfather of David (and Elise), James (dec.), Nicholas (and Mel), Conal (and Renee) and Lucy; great Grandfather of Harvey, Fletcher, Spencer, Willow and Alice. Rest in peace Special thanks to all staff at John Curtin Aged Care, Creswick.
Published in The Courier on Oct. 15, 2019