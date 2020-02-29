Home
Services
Peter Tobin Funerals - Doveton Park Funeral Centre
1251 Doveton Street
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
(03) 5333 3101
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas BENTLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas David BENTLEY

Add a Memory
Thomas David BENTLEY Notice
BENTLEY Thomas David Peacefully on 20th February 2020

at Gandarra, Ballarat.

Cherished husband of 47 years to Kaye.

Loving father of Bruce and Melissa (dec).

Adored Pa of Thomas, Cheyenne,

Natasha and Dominik.

Friend of Josh.

Loving son of the late Kevin and Maureen Bentley.

Loved brother and brother-in-law to Wayne and Karen, Rodney and Sue, Susan and Greg, Sandra and Allan, Sallyann, Kelvan and Leanne, loving uncle to their children and their families.

Loved brother-in-law of Sandra and Mick (both dec), Heather and Brett (dec), Laurel and Cyril, Robbyn, Debra and Colin, Ray and Suzzie and their families.



We knew this day was coming

When we had to say goodbye,

Our hearts are filled with sadness

But our memories of you will never die.

Rest peacefully my darling, your battle is over.

Gone too soon.



Our sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Gandarra for the loving care they gave to Tom. Adam Skewes from Linkages, Ballarat.

Ballarat Mecwacare and their carers.



As was Tom's wish, a private funeral was held.



logo
Published in The Courier on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -