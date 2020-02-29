|
|
BENTLEY Thomas David Peacefully on 20th February 2020
at Gandarra, Ballarat.
Cherished husband of 47 years to Kaye.
Loving father of Bruce and Melissa (dec).
Adored Pa of Thomas, Cheyenne,
Natasha and Dominik.
Friend of Josh.
Loving son of the late Kevin and Maureen Bentley.
Loved brother and brother-in-law to Wayne and Karen, Rodney and Sue, Susan and Greg, Sandra and Allan, Sallyann, Kelvan and Leanne, loving uncle to their children and their families.
Loved brother-in-law of Sandra and Mick (both dec), Heather and Brett (dec), Laurel and Cyril, Robbyn, Debra and Colin, Ray and Suzzie and their families.
We knew this day was coming
When we had to say goodbye,
Our hearts are filled with sadness
But our memories of you will never die.
Rest peacefully my darling, your battle is over.
Gone too soon.
Our sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Gandarra for the loving care they gave to Tom. Adam Skewes from Linkages, Ballarat.
Ballarat Mecwacare and their carers.
As was Tom's wish, a private funeral was held.
Published in The Courier on Feb. 29, 2020