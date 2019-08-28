|
HAYES (Madden) Theresa 27.10.1919-26.08.2019 Peacefully at Nazareth House in the presence of her family. Loving wife of Bob (dec); darling Mum of Maree, Peter, Carmel and Anne. How lucky we've been to have you for so long. Adored and loving Grannannie of Joanna, Rebecca, Louisa, Emma, and Alex; fondly remembered by Brad, Marcus, Josh and Jon; proud great gran of Sarah, Hazel, Lily and Zack. Loved daughter of Julia Anne and Michael Madden of Windermere (both dec); loved sister of Nell (Sr Agatha ), twin sister of Grace (Sr Christina), Mick, Gerard, Bill, Joe and Annie (all dec) and Sr Mary. Thank you Mary for your loving support. Resting now in Eternal Life Thank you to the wonderful nuns at Nazareth Care and the staff of St Teresa's who cared for Mum with tenderness and love she found in her final home. Thank you for the warmth, support and kindness you showed us all.
Published in The Courier on Aug. 28, 2019