BRIDGES (nee Anderson) Thelma Joyce Joyce 30-5-1927 to 4-11-2019 Aged 92 years Died peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Loved and caring wife of Ron for 72 years. (Ron and Joyce were to celebrate 73 years of marriage on 23.11.2019) Beautiful mother of Lynette, Dianne and Steven. Dearly loved and beautiful mother of Lynette (Jenkins). Loved and respected mother-in-Law of Geoffrey. Precious Nana of Angeleen and Idaho, Kristen, Craig, Cooper and Georgie, Symonette, Paul, Aidan, Khyal, Josh and Ryan. Friend of Darby, Stacey and Tia. Although you've gone I'm not alone and never shall I be. For the precious memories of the bond we shared, will always be with me. Mum, we will look after Dad for you now. You can sleep peacefully in God's Garden. Your loving Lynne. Peacefully on her Mum's birthday. Beautiful mother of Dianne and Garry. Loved Nana and Great Nana of Jodie and Paul, Sean and Matthew. Kylie and Ian, Mitchell, Aaron and Trent. Stewart and Angela, Tyarna and Amber. Brett and Dana, Jake Reece and Tom. We will always feel your love and that love keeps us close to you. As was Joyce's wish a private cremation took place at Ballarat on November 7, 2019.
Published in The Courier on Nov. 9, 2019