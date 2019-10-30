Home
Thelma (McGREGOR) COLE

COLE (McGregor) Thelma On October 23, 2019 peacefully at Jack Lonsdale Lodge, in the care of her family, in her 98th year. Loved and loving wife of Max (dec.); cherished Mum of Graeme and Cheryl, Jennie and Moss; loving Nana of Dale and Julie, Brett, Jodie and Travis, Corey and Clare; Sophie and Jake, Stevie, Marcus and Jade; proud little Nana of Alannah, Matisse, Bailey, Isaiah, Rose and Jacob; Thomas, Charlotte, Niamh and Millie. Mum and Dad resting peacefully Mum of Graeme and Cheryl; Nana of Dale and Julie, Brett, Jodie and Travis, Corey and Clare; Little Nana of Alannah, Bailey and Matisse; Isaiah, Rose and Jacob; Thomas, Charlotte, Niamh and Millie. Mum of Jennie and Moss; Nana of Sophie and Jake, Stevie, Marcus and Jade. Mum and Dad together in life, together forever Our family sincerely wish to thank all staff of Boronia House JLL for their care and attention extended to Thelma. Cremated at Ballarat on Monday, October 28, 2019.



Published in The Courier on Oct. 30, 2019
