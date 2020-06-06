Home
GOTTLIEB Terry John On June 1 2020 peacefully at home in the care of his family, in his 70th year. Loved and loving husband of Cheryl for 51 years; much loved dad of Ann, Peter, Mark and Sharon; loving Pa of Aidan and Ellie; Charlotte, Zac and Gemma. You fought so hard to stay with us during your 9 year cancer battle but now you can rest peacefully. We all loved you so much and you will be missed every day. Private Funeral. ( Due to current Government regulations )



Published in The Courier on June 6, 2020
