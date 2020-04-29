Home
Teresa "Tess" Toohey


1926 - 2020
Teresa "Tess" Toohey Notice
FOGARTY

Teresa (Toohey) 'Tess'

Passed away peacefully at John Fawkner Hospital 25th April, aged  94 years.

Youngest daughter of Jim & Annie Toohey.

 Sister to Joe, Mollie (Sullivan), Con,

Margaret (Sr Immaculata), Gerard, (all dec.)

Dearly loved wife of Ray.

Loved & treasured by her six children:

Gerard & Sandra,

Mary & Warwick Eaton,

John & Fiona,

Therese & David Hughes,

Margaret & Mark Redmond,

Catherine & Ian Horacek;

& by her 26 grandchildren

& 6 great-grandchildren.

A life lived in faith, lovingly & generously. Forever in our hearts.

Eternal rest grant unto her.

RIP

Tobin Brothers Funerals

Tobin Brothers Funerals -Hugh Tobin

0411717119,(03) 93283999
Published in The Courier on Apr. 29, 2020
