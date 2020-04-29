|
FOGARTY
Teresa (Toohey) 'Tess'
Passed away peacefully at John Fawkner Hospital 25th April, aged 94 years.
Youngest daughter of Jim & Annie Toohey.
Sister to Joe, Mollie (Sullivan), Con,
Margaret (Sr Immaculata), Gerard, (all dec.)
Dearly loved wife of Ray.
Loved & treasured by her six children:
Gerard & Sandra,
Mary & Warwick Eaton,
John & Fiona,
Therese & David Hughes,
Margaret & Mark Redmond,
Catherine & Ian Horacek;
& by her 26 grandchildren
& 6 great-grandchildren.
A life lived in faith, lovingly & generously. Forever in our hearts.
Eternal rest grant unto her.
RIP
