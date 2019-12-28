|
STEWART (Nee Bazeley) Teresa Margaret 1/6/1933 - 21/12/2019 Passed away peacefully on the 21st December 2019. Loved and loving wife of John Barry Powell (Steve) (dec) and William Gregory Stewart (dec). Loved and loving mother and mother in law of Dianne and Peter, Stephen and Yuan, Carol, Michael and Amanda, Lance and Suzanne. Adored Grandmother of Lisa (Dec), Karen, Maree and Chad, PJ (Peter) and Hannah, Hu Jia and Jessica, Emelia, Claire and Chris, Jake, Hayley and Aydan, Meagan and Reece, Jack and Bianca. Cherished Great Grandmother of Kirby and Indie, Victor and Sophie, Charlie, Sienna and Nicholas, Darci, Archie and Tommy. I thought of you again today, But that is nothing new. I thought about you yesterday, And many more days too. I think of you in silence, I often speak your name. All I have are memories, And a photo in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake, From which I'll never part. God holds you in his arms today, While I hold you in my heart. For funeral details please see a later edition of The Courier.
