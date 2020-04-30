|
Fogarty (Toohey)
Teresa "Tess"
Tess passed away peacefully at John Fawkner Hospital, 25th April, aged 94 years.
Youngest daughter of Jim and Annie Toohey, Sister to Joe, Mollie (Sullivan), Con, Margaret (Sr Immaculata), Gerard, (all dec.) Dearly loved wife of Ray. Loved and treasured by her six children., 27 grandchildren & 6 great grandchildren.
Caring and loving aunt to her many nieces & nephews and their families.
Forever in our hearts
Published in The Courier on Apr. 30, 2020