Suzanne Rose "Sue" DONELLY

Suzanne Rose "Sue" DONELLY Notice
Donelly Suzanne Rose 'Sue' Passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020. Much loved mother, mother-in-law and grandmother to Kate, Rob, Ashley and Emily Davey (Adelaide SA). Affectionately known as 'Mummy Sue'. Well known for her jokes and sense of humour, amidst many personal challenges. The family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses and health professionals that cared for Sue over her 35 years in the Ballarat Community. 'Gone up to the Spirit in the Sky, Mum ... gone to the place, that's the best.'



Published in The Courier on Apr. 25, 2020
