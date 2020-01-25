|
|
|
ROBERTSON Stuart Lindsay Funeral Prayers for the late Mr. Stuart Lindsay Robertson are advised that his Funeral Service is appointed to take place at the Outdoor Fernery Chapel , 1251 Doveton Street North, Ballarat (weather permitting) on FRIDAY January 31, 2020 commencing at Two (2:00) pm.
The funeral will leave at the conclusion of the service for the Learmonth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider on-line donations to Beyond Blue beyondblue.com.au. Please bring a chair.
Published in The Courier on Jan. 25, 2020