Home
Services
Peter Tobin Funerals - Doveton Park Funeral Centre
1251 Doveton Street
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
(03) 5333 3101
Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart ROBERTSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stuart Lindsay ROBERTSON

Stuart Lindsay ROBERTSON Notice
ROBERTSON Stuart Lindsay Funeral Prayers for the late Mr. Stuart Lindsay Robertson are advised that his Funeral Service is appointed to take place at the Outdoor Fernery Chapel , 1251 Doveton Street North, Ballarat (weather permitting) on FRIDAY January 31, 2020 commencing at Two (2:00) pm.

The funeral will leave at the conclusion of the service for the Learmonth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider on-line donations to Beyond Blue beyondblue.com.au. Please bring a chair.



logo
Published in The Courier on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stuart's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -