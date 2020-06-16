|
LEE Stuart Alan Newton Died on June 8th 2020 after a short battle with Leukaemia. Loved husband of Annie for 43 years; father of Katherine, David, and Thomas; father in-law of Joshua and Jacqueline; Grandfather to Jonathan and Charles Silk. Son of Beverly Ann Lee (dec.) and Alan Edwin Lee (dec.). Brother to Richard and Andrew. Stuart was a loved and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, friend, mentor and leader. He has touched the lives of many, and yet not enough, taken too soon. Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, a private family event will be held in the future. There will be a celebration in memory of Stuart at a date to be advised.
Published in The Courier on June 16, 2020