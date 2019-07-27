Home
More Obituaries for Stanley MERLIN
Stanley Robert MERLIN

Stanley Robert MERLIN Notice
MERLIN Stanley Robert Passed away peacefully at home on 21st July, 2019.

Aged 92 years.

Beloved husband of Carmel (dec).

Loved father and father-in-law to Kevin, Tracey and Brendan, Peter and Heather.

Grandfather to Danielle and Adrian, Kylee and Troy, Jacob, Shannon and Audrey.

Special Stanley to Macklin and Oakley.



We will always remember the Saturday Morning teas, hearing your many stories over raisin toast and scones.



A private ceremony and burial was held 25th of July, 2019.



Published in The Courier on July 27, 2019
