JONES (Brennan) Shirley Maureen Peacefully on 15th August 2019 after a courageous fight, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of Tom (dec); beloved mother of Gail, Stephen, Christopher (all dec), Trevor and Ian; mother-in law of Kate and Ange; adored Nan of Rachael, Steven, Trent, Jessica, Michael, Rebecca and Andrew; great nan of Braxton. May she rest in peace united with those she loved but lost. A wonderful mother now laid to rest. For each of us you did your best. Your life was good. Your heart was kind. A better mother no-one could find. The grief and heartache we feel bears witness to the depths of our love for you. Much loved Mother of Trevor; mother-in-law of Ange; little Nan of Jessica and Michael; friend of Chris; special nan of Elisha and Cameron; great Nan of Lachie. We will miss you dearly xx Loved daughter of James and Catherine Brennan (both dec); loved sister of Jack, Max. Mary, Digger (all dec), Ida, Des (dec ), Phillip, Peter, Anne, Patricia, Robyn. Terry (dec), Sandra (dec) and Alan. May she rest in peace
Published in The Courier on Aug. 17, 2019