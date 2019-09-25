|
|
MURNANE Shayne On September 18 2019 peacefully at home, aged 59 years. Loved son of Barry and Nanette Murnane of Ballarat North ( both dec); loved brother of Coleen, Jenine, Dianne, Jamie and Wayne; loved brother-in-law of Frank, Bruce, Trevor and Desley; loving uncle of Karla, Gemma and Matt; Damon and Liam; Brodie and Molly. Gentle, loving and kind always in our hearts and we can think back to the good times/we shared in our travels and homes. - Coleen, Franz and Lola Lochschmidt . Rest in peace brother. Sweet is the sleep that ends all pain. Rest peacefully Shayne Loved and remembered always. - Jen, Bruce, Karla, Gemma and Matt. Your troubled days are over Shayne. Our heartache has just begun. We would not wake you to suffer again. Loved always. - Di, Trev, Damon and Liam. Rest in peace. Forever in our hearts. Farewell Bro now you are at peace. No more struggles or hard times. I will miss you and promise to take care of Benji. - Love Jamie. You went away so suddenly we did not say goodbye. But brothers can never be parted. Precious memories never die. R.I.P. - Wayne, Desley, Brodie and Molly. The family would like to thank 3 South BBH and Hospice for their care of Shayne. Interred at Ballarat on Tuesday September 24 2019
Published in The Courier on Sept. 25, 2019