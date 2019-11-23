|
AMENDOLA Salvatore (Sam) 12.04.1942 - 17.11.2019 Passed away peacefully at Geelong Hospital on November 17, 2019. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Orietta for 51 years. Loving father of Ernesto, Anthony, Dino, Louisa (dec) and Lisetta and their partners. Proud Poppy to 11 grandchildren. Tears in our eyes we will wipe away, but the love in our hearts is there to stay. So many cherished memories we will never forget. You will always stay close to our hearts and you will be loved and remembered every day. Rest in Peace
Published in The Courier on Nov. 23, 2019