OWEN Ruth Relatives and friends of the late Mrs. Ruth Owen are advised that her Funeral Service is appointed to take place at Revival Centres Church Ballarat,
Cnr Glenelg Hwy and Panorama Drive Delacombe, on TUESDAY July 30, 2019 commencing at Two (2:00)pm.
The funeral will leave at the conclusion of the service for the Ballarat New Cemetery (Highview Gardens).
In Lieu of flowers online donations to Save The Children Fund https://www.mycause.com.au/page/208734/in-memory-of-ruth-owen
would be appreciated.
Published in The Courier from July 24 to July 29, 2019