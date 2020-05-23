Home
Ruth NETHERWAY

Ruth NETHERWAY Notice
NETHERWAY Ruth Passed away peacefully on May 12th 2020. Dearly loved and devoted wife of William (Bill) (dec) for over 52 years. Much loved mother of Phillip (dec), Gayle and Sharon. We knew the time was coming When we would have to say goodbye Our hearts are filled with sadness But memories will never die Rest peacefully...... In some place green. Some place nice, some place that you call paradise. Loved mother in law of Angela and James. Loved Nanna of Mayhew, Gervaise, Tarquin, Pacian. Peregrine, Joel and Luke. Loved great grandmother of Silver. Forever in our hearts. Loved daughter of Cyril and Ruby(both dec.) Loved sister of Nancy (dec.) and Phillip. A special thanks to all the staff at Capella Bay Nursing Home for their loving care.
Published in The Courier on May 23, 2020
