SMITH (nee Law) Ruth Mary 20.1.1921 - 27.4.2020 Passed away peacefully in her 100th year at St John of God Hospital after a short illness. Beloved wife of George (Dec). Much loved mother of Ron, Ian and Greg. Adored mother-in-law of Ann and Glenda, friend of Peter. Treasured Nana of Rebecca (Illing), Belinda, Lauren, Brad, Andrew and their partners. Very proud Grand Nan of Isaac and Emerson. Eldest daughter of the late Samuel and Lucy Law. Loved sister of Betty and sister-in-law of Ian (Dec). Fond Aunt of Anthony, Sandra and their families. Mum and Dad reunited after 55 years. Thanks Mum for a lifetime of love and guidance. You were such an inspiration to us all. Always positive, always caring and always smiling. We will miss everything about you. Very dearly loved mother of Ron, treasured mother-in-law of Ann, much loved Nana of Rebecca and Wes Illing and Belinda. Proud Grand Nan of Isaac. Mum's family, friends and faith were her life. She was a kind, compassionate, strong, selfless and fiercely independent woman who put everyone before herself. She loved her garden and it loved her back. Her memory and strength will live on in us forever. We will always remember. Dearly loved mum of Ian, mother-in-law of Glenda, loved Nana of Lauren, Brad and Andrew, and friend of Ron, Luke and Meg. Proud Great Nana of Emerson. Eternal as a heartbeat Even when the heart falls silent We do not cease to be Because in the end we will become memories, never to be forgotten. Loving mother of Greg and friend of Pete. A Private Service was held
Published in The Courier on May 9, 2020