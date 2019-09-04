|
|
O'Callaghan Russell John (Jimmy) 28.01.1947 - 01.09.2019 Passed away peacefully at home (Koondrook). Adored dad to Amie and Jim, Mia and Luke (dec). Grumpy to Madi, Blake, Rhys and Tyler. Loved partner to Shelley. Special mate to Jason. Peppy to Jackson and Bella. Time was not on our side Miss you to the moon and back Life is mostly froth and bubble Two things stand like stone Kindness in another's troubles And courage in your own A celebration for the life of Russell (Jimmy) will be held at the Koondrook Senior Citizens room on Wednesday 11th September at 2pm.
Published in The Courier on Sept. 4, 2019