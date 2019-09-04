Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell O'CALLAGHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell O'CALLAGHAN

Add a Memory
Russell O'CALLAGHAN Notice
O'Callaghan Russell John (Jimmy) 28.01.1947 - 01.09.2019 Passed away peacefully at home (Koondrook). Adored dad to Amie and Jim, Mia and Luke (dec). Grumpy to Madi, Blake, Rhys and Tyler. Loved partner to Shelley. Special mate to Jason. Peppy to Jackson and Bella. Time was not on our side Miss you to the moon and back Life is mostly froth and bubble Two things stand like stone Kindness in another's troubles And courage in your own A celebration for the life of Russell (Jimmy) will be held at the Koondrook Senior Citizens room on Wednesday 11th September at 2pm.
Published in The Courier on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.